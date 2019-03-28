When going on trips and vacations, probably the default choice of most people is to stay in hotels. But vacation rental properties has become a pretty valid choice now as well. Last year, Google redesigned its mobile and desktop hotel search experience by letting you search by price, location, and even ratings from the Google search page itself. Now it’s adding vacation rentals into the mix so you get more alternative accommodation options so you can book it more conveniently.

When you go to google.com/hotels on your mobile device, you’ll receive a notification that vacation rentals are now included in your options when you’re trying to book accommodations for your next trip. They are currently partnering with Expedia, HomeAway, Hotels.com, NextPax, RedAwning, Rentals United, TripAdvisor, VRBO, etc (no Air BnB anywhere there).

You will, of course, need to input the dates and location and then use filters you may need like price and amenities. You can also browse through photos, read reviews from previous guests, check out the rates and availability, all from the Google search page. Once you’re ready to book, you’ll have to complete the transaction on the website of the travel partner.

For now, only the mobile version has the vacation rentals filter on the Google search page. They are currently working on bringing the same experience to the Google Hotels desktop version.

SOURCE: Google