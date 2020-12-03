When it comes to social media management, perhaps one of the more useful tools is a scheduler. Not many sites or messaging apps allow scheduling of messages but good thing some apps are already seeing the light. You can now schedule messages in Telegram and Gmail. The Messages app by Google follows with the same feature. There is no formal announcement but some users have started to see the functionality on their devices as early as November. The feature appears to be rolling out to more phones in the US.

The update is said to have replaced the long-press shortcut one usually uses to send an MMS with a subject. Some users may not even see the feature but we believe it will be widely available soon.

To use the scheduler, make sure your phone is powered on and is connected to the Internet. It’s only when you are connected that the scheduling of messages will work. It won’t if you’re not connected to WiFi, LTE, or 5G.

You can schedule a message to be sent at a specific time or date. There are also predefined schedules. Get the latest Messages app from the Google Play Store now.

With this development, Google’s Messages app may be a worthy alternative to WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. What we like here are the SMS-specific features like automatic deletion of one-time passwords after 24 hours. These are the more common messages sent to phones these days.