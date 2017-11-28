While watching YouTube videos on your current smartphone, did you ever think to yourself, “Man, I would give anything to have a new phone that was created specifically for YouTube!” No? Anyone? Well, Google is wondering if there’s actually a market for that as they’re apparently conducting a survey now through UK-based Survey Bods to find out if people will be excited for a YouTube Edition smartphone whose software and hardware will be built around the video sharing platform.

The survey isn’t just a “will you or will you not buy the phone” kind of thing. It actually shares a few details about the hypothetical YouTube Edition phone. There will be features like YouTwist where you can access a grid of videos when you rotate your phone to a landscape position and YouCapture which is a button that will allow you to easily access YouTube and also lets you capture videos on your device. It will also have Creator Connect which is like Instagram Stories but for YT accounts and will be found at the top of the home screen. The Live Lockscreen meanwhile will have a thumbnail of a video on your lock screen and tapping on it will take you directly to the video.

The specs of the hypothetical phone were also shared in the survey. It will have a 6.01-inch 18:9 LCD display with a 2160 x 1080 resolution and will be powered by a 2.2 GHz processor. It will have a 4GB RAM, either 32 or 64GB internal storage, dual rear cameras (12MP and 5MP), an 8MP front-facing camera, dual Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, and a fingerprint sensor. Black, white, or red are the color options, and it will probably cost around $360-400. Customers may receive an additional 10GB of free data for the first year of ownership.

You have to remember though that this is just a survey and the product may actually never happen. The fact also that the survey mentioned several name options like YouTube Edition by Android One”, “YouTube Edition by LG”, “YouTube Edition by Samsung”, and just “YouTube Edition.” means they’re still probably looking for a partner.

VIA: Android Authority