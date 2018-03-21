Google has many business deals we know nothing about but one thing is for sure: rumors and leaks will come out. After all those information, a big announcement usually happens. We won’t be as surprised but we’ll be glad when a new product, service, feature, or update is finally introduced. When it comes to virtual reality, the tech giant has plans to improve on the technology by working on the imaging part. Rumor has it Google is acquiring Lytro, the imaging startup, to start using its light-field technology and depth-data in virtual reality.

Nothing has been confirmed by either Google or Lytro but different sources have been saying the sale is worth only $40 million. That is lower compared to its $360 value from last year and $200 million when it started over a decade ago. Others are saying some employees have already left the company after receiving their severance packages.

Lytro currently has 59 patents on digital imaging and light-field that can be of use to Google. We’re assuming all the technologies Lytro has will be used in relation to VR or just about anything that involves imaging.

VR can be applied to other services and platforms and Google has many advantages. Let’s wait and see for any related announcement. We won’t be surprised if all these things turn out to be true.

VIA: TechCrunch