The pandemic that we’re still currently in has definitely changed the way how we go from one point to another. This also means that the tools that you use to travel or commute will also have to adapt to this new reality. The latest Google Maps update brings you several new COVID-19 related safety features that bring you crucial information as you’re going to work or school or just going about your usual daily routines. The features will benefit both drivers and those taking public transportation.

If you’re talking buses or trains to get to your next destination, you will now see relevant alerts for those that are affected by restrictions. This will help you prepare if local transit agencies and local health authorities are changing things or requiring people to wear masks or anything related to the coronavirus. These alerts are rolling out to selected countries first namely Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and the U.S. They will be adding more countries soon as they partner with more local transit agencies.

As for crowdedness in public transport, now more important than ever, it’s easier now to report conditions in Google Maps. Go to Directions then Transit Details and find crowdedness predictions where you can add your own. You will also now be able to easily see historical predictions and live data on transit stations so you can plan your commute better. Other information like temperature, accessibility and security onboard is also now rolling out globally.

For those driving, you will get alerts as well if you will be passing by COVID-19 checkpoints and restrictions. This is especially necessary if you’re crossing national borders. You will get the alerts on your directions screen and after starting your navigation. This will be available for the U.S., Mexico, and Canada on launch. If you’re going to medical facilities or testing centers, you’ll get alerts to verify eligibility and facility guidelines. Medical facilities alerts will be available in Indonesia, Israel, the Philippines, South Korea, and the U.S. while testing centers will be for the U.S. for now.

We will probably see more features in Google Maps and even Waze as we try to adjust our daily routines including travel in this new scheme of things. Update your Google Maps to the latest version to check these new features out, wherever available.