The craze for electric vehicles is catching up with more and more people by the day, as eco-conscious buyers make the shift toward sustainable mobility. One thing that current EV owners still have to scratch their heads at is finding the right electric vehicle charging station for their type of vehicle. It can be like solving a complex puzzle at times, to put it very mildly, and EV owners will acknowledge that fact. Google’s new Maps algorithm is set to solve that problem for EV users.

In its latest announcement, Google has revealed a new feature for EVs that employs artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms to filter out the right public charging stations. Like all times after the filtering is done, Maps will suggest the best route to save time and stay away from the hassle.

It is no hidden fact that electric vehicle charging in America is a mess and needs to be taken care of ASAP. Google has devised a mathematical algorithm dubbed graph theory to simplify the charging stop recommendations based on their location.

The magic is done in under 10 seconds as Maps finds the most efficient route. The total charge time and the updated trip time post the charge will also be at arm’s length for better ETA.

For now, this useful feature will only work with electric vehicles having the Android Automotive system as the primary operating system. That means only the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge are compatible, but according to Google support for more cars will follow.

As the new feature sets into action and more data is collected it is bound to get better and consequent support for more EVs to improve things exponentially. No doubt this will make commuting seamless and help save time for EV users in the near future.