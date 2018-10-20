When you’re driving on your way to a family gathering or a dinner with friends, you don’t want to be bothered with constantly updating them as to what time you are expected to arrive. Also, it’s probably dangerous for you to do so because it will keep your eye off the road. That’s why Google Maps is now making it easier and safer for you to give an estimated time of arrival or ETA to whomever you want by letting you share your trip progress.

Once you start navigating to wherever you will be going, before you even start driving of course, tap on the ^ icon and then on the “Share trip progress” button. You can choose which contacts you want to share it with. You can now also share it through any of your 3rd party apps like Facebook Messenger, LINE, WhatsApp, and maybe more messaging apps in the future.

Once you’ve chosen who you want to share it with, you can now drive at ease and those who have your link will be able to follow your progress towards wherever they are waiting for you. They will be able to see your live location, what route you’ll be taking (and probably call you if they think there’s a better route), and of course as mentioned earlier, your ETA.

Google Maps has been bringing a lot of features lately that makes it more than just an app you use when you’re lost. It now tells you where you can find EV charging stations for your electric car. It added a Commute tab lately which also includes access to live traffic information. You can even use Maps to plan meet-ups with your friends and where you will actually meet up. Oh and you can now stream and control your music from within Maps itself.

You can update your Google Maps app from the Google Play page to enjoy this new trip sharing feature so you can just concentrate on driving and getting to wherever you need to go.

SOURCE: Google