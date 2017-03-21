Drivers have probably always experienced the panicky feeling when you suddenly forget where you parked. Fortunately, there are now various ways to ensure that you do not “lose” your car, apart from drawing a map to and from the parking lot. Now Google Maps will try to make it even easier for you by bringing you a “proactive parking saving feature”, which will show your car’s location on the map and even alert you when your parking time is almost over.

There wasn’t any major announcement from Google regarding this new feature, but users have already reported seeing it on their Google Maps. Previously, a similar feature was available on Google Now, but it used your phone’s sensor to assume when you’ve parked, which meant when you got off a bus or train, it would tell you you’ve parked somewhere. But now, despite it being manual of course, it is much easier to use the feature for when you are actually parking.

This will appear as a new menu option when you tap the blue dot. Once you do so, it will place a P in the map to symbolize where you parked, and so when you come back, you only have to follow the sign in case you forgot your spot. You can also add notes like what floor, which entrance is nearest to your car, etc. You can even add multiple photos in case you need a more visual reminder. And if you’re on timed parking, you can put how much time you’re allotted and when it’s nearing its expiration, you will get a notification from Google Maps.

The parking saving feature is available on version 9.49 of Google Maps. So if you haven’t updated your app, you can do so now so you will never get lost in a parking lot again.

VIA: Tech Crunch