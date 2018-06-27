We’ve told you previously that Google is trying to turn its Google Maps app into more than just a navigation app by bringing more features that would let you explore and discover new places, restaurants, and even events around you. They are now rolling out even more things that you can try out, whether you’re looking to discover more things about your neighborhood or if you’re new to a place and you want to see what other things you can do while you’re visiting.

First off, the Explore tab has already been redesigned and it is now easier to look for recommendations in your area. For example, they have trending lists that are created by your friendly neighborhood local experts combined with Google’s supposedly trusty algorithm. And if it’s your goal to actually visit all of the places in the list, Maps can actually help track your progress by noting which places you’ve already visited.

To make it easier for you to choose which place to go to, you can actually see “Your Match”, a numeric rating which is based on your preferences that you’ve previously told Google in your settings. If you haven’t done so, you can go ahead and go to your Settings and then tick the types of cuisines and restaurants that you prefer so that the algorithm will know already what to recommend or not recommend to you.

You also have a For You tab so you can easily see all the events and happenings around your area. You can also include there the neighborhoods that you frequent or you’re planning to go to in the near future. The Explore tab and the Your Match feature are now available for Android users worldwide while the For you tab is only available in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan for now. They’re expecting to roll it out to other locations soon.

SOURCE: Google