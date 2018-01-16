While Google is still not fully operational in China, the good news is that the tech giant and the government are taking several steps towards rebuilding their relationship. After an 8-year absence, Google Maps is finally now available in the East Asian country. Well, sort of. It looks like they have partnered with AutoNavi, a mapping company owned by Alibaba. At least that’s something to be happy about as it is a tentative move that shows Google is willing to work around the restrictions imposed by the Chinese government.

Basically, what Google has done is create a China-specific version of Google Maps for Chinese iPhones. But users say they are transferred to AutoNavi when they try to use the navigation features of the app. The two apps look different in terms of design but seem to be drawing on the same data, so people are assuming Google and Alibaba have gone into a partnership, at least in this aspect.

While China has continued, and even increased, vigilance on online dissent through a new cybersecurity law implemented in June of last year, they are also looking into developing artificial intelligence. Google is of course an expert when it comes to AI tech and so rumors are that the Chinese government has temporarily shelved any discussions on search and other thorny issues and will instead focus on AI development.

Google announced that they were opening a Google AI China Center that will be used for research, despite not having a presence there service-wise since 2010. Let’s see if this will pave the way for better relations between China and the US company.

VIA: Nikkei