We have a feeling Google will roll out Android Go versions of more apps as more companies and manufacturers begin to support the lighter version of the platform. There are a handful of Go apps available for the Android Oreo Go Edition. One of which is Google Maps Go. It was sighted on the Play Store last December but we knew it was only the beta version. It was ready to download but only for some Android devices. Most Non-Go phones or those in other countries couldn’t install the app. It was in beta but it is only now the app can be enjoyed in the United States.

Google Maps Go is the lightweight version of Google Maps. It is one useful way to enjoy the mapping service even on low-data connection or low-specced device. Nothing has changed on the APK of the app but most people will be happy to know it is now open for more phones in more countries.

If you haven’t checked the app, you can download it from the Play Store now. It only comes with the basic Google Maps features such as maps, your location, directions, and saved places–good enough for daily use. You will appreciate this one if you have an entry-level smartphone or if you are in a place where mobile data is limited or even expensive.

Download Google Maps Go from the Google Play Store

VIA: Android Police