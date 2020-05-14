The global scene is altering steadily now as more and more countries give relaxations in lockdowns. Things are slowly getting back on track and people in many countries have begun to travel, at least locally. Traveling is going to reinstate the fear of safety which Google wants to address with subtle updates to its Maps. Google Maps has a new location sharing interface. Available for Android users through a server-side update; the feature can be used by upgrading the app to the latest version.

According to Android Police, that first spotted the change, Google Maps has a more modern real-time location sharing option, which gels with the Maps’ general material design. Google Maps has a floating “new share” button for sharing location with a card just below it featuring your name, current address and even the phone’s battery charge – which is particularly important for contacts to understand if the phone’s switched off midway.

By tapping on your avatar on the upper-right corner of the Google Maps interface, you can access the floating share button. By pressing this share button you can see a list of your contacts with whom you can share the location. You also get an option to select the duration you want to share your whereabouts for.

The update appears to be widely available on Google Maps app for Android. If you don’t see it, you may want to update to the latest app version to 10.40.2 on Play Store. Once updated you should see the new, fancier location sharing option.