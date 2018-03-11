For those who grew up on Super Mario or those who’ve just discovered the joys of playing the game in whatever format, Nintendo and Google have a surprise treat for you if you use Google Maps to navigate your way around your city. For one week, in celebration of your favorite plumber’s special MAR10 Day (that’s March 10 if you didn’t catch it), you’ll be able to bring him along on your driving adventures, whether it’s your daily drive to work or navigating around an unfamiliar place.

Once you’ve updated your Google Maps app to the latest version, you’ll see a yellow question mark icon on the bottom right. Tap on it and it will give you a prompt to enable Mario Time. If you say yes, then your navigation arrow will turn into Super Mario in his go kart. So wherever you go this week, he’ll be with you and he’ll even be cheering you on with some fist pumping as you drive wherever your destination may be.

But lest you think this gives you permission to drive as Mario would in his Super Go Kart game, Google reminds people to drive safely. And even as they encourage you to share a screenshot of your route with Mario, they also caution about having any personal details like your home address on the image that you will share with the hashtag #MarioMaps. You can always blur out those details on your screenshot if you really want to share Mario in your Maps.

Mario has rolled out globally to users of Google Maps, but remember, this is optional. If you’re not a fan of Nintendo’s arguably most popular creation, then you can just use the boring old navigation arrow. This won’t last forever as Mario is only set to drive you around for a week.

SOURCE: Google