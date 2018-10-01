Google Maps has been a good friend to those who are navigating both known and unknown places, but it has mostly been built for drivers and motorists. But a lot of people actually commute to and from work, school, or wherever their destination is. Finally, Google is paying attention to those commuters and also hybrid driver/commuters by bringing new features to the app. Oh and you can also now play and stream your music without having to switch apps.

You now get a Commute tab on your Maps app and it includes one-tap access to live traffic as well as the usual transit information. The great thing is that it will inform you if traffic is heavier than usual or if you can expect some delays within your route so you’ll be able to add extra time if you still can so you won’t be late or delayed. You can even receive notifications if there are any real-time delays or disruptions. You’ll also get suggested alternate routes in case you can still make it out of where you are.

There are also people who do a sort-of hybrid daily commute involving driving and then public transit (plus a bit of walking). You’ll see helpful information for each “leg” of your trip, like if there are traffic jams along the way or when the next bus will leave the stop, and how long it will take you to walk on that last leg. All of these things will be factored into your ETA.

You will also now be able to see in real time where your bus or train is in relation to your stop. This is available in selected 80 regions around the world. This way, you’ll be able to set your time accordingly depending on where the bus or train is at the moment. If you live in Sydney and ride a Transport New South Wales bus, you can even know if the incoming bus is already full.

Lastly, you will now be able to control and listen to your music and podcasts directly from Google Maps so you don’t have to switch back and forth. You can connect Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play Music so you don’t have to go out of Maps, especially in crucial moments when you have to keep your eyes on the app. Update your Maps to the latest version to enjoy all of these new features.

SOURCE: Google