In news that is no surprise at all if you’ve been following Google products, their Map Maker, which was around since 2008, is now officially dead as of March 31, 2017. But they have slowly been transferring functionalities to Google Maps anyway, so this isn’t really a big loss for the company and the users who have contributed to making their neighborhoods, cities, and communities part of the whole digital global map. You were fun while you lasted (and when trolls weren’t taking over), so thank you Map Maker.

In their official post, they enumerated the key editing features that were previously in Map Maker but are now available in Google Maps. This includes adding a place, editing info about places, adding more details about the place, moderating edits, viewing the status of your edits, and even editing road segments. They will be adding more features later on until Google Maps becomes fully functional as a Map Maker replacement.

One of the reasons why Map Maker became a huge problem for Google is due to poor moderation which led to some politically incorrect and inaccurate edits being added. Hopefully, this time around with Google Maps, they’ve already fixed that problem so that there will be no repeat incidents and that those who are really interested in helping out the community will be able to properly do their “job”,

The Local Guides Program is something that you can join if you’re really passionate about helping to add your local knowledge to Google Maps. You will be able to earn points for every contribution, unlock rewards, and even get early access to upcoming new features.

SOURCE: Google