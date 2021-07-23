Google has been bringing new features that should make it easier for users to shop or at least get direct links to shop right from the Google Search results page. Now they’re bringing more tools for online shoppers that are always on the lookout for sales, discount codes/coupons, and basically anything that can give them the best deals for the products that they’re looking for. Online shoppers in the U.S will now find deals in the Shopping tab especially during major retail sale periods.

When you search for an item on Google Search and go to the Shopping tab, you’ll now see a new section that will show you good deals from online stores. You will see competitively priced items or those that are discounted from online retailers in the “Deals related to your search” section when you scroll down on the Shopping tab from the Google Search results. You just click on the items and you’ll get to the respective online store to check out the details and make your purchase if you decide on getting that item.

Starting this October, you’ll also see on your Google Search results the most popular deals from major retailers during major sales moments. Just search for Black Friday or Cyber Monday and you’ll see a new section where you’ll see the relevant deals for you. You’ll see deals from stores as well as product deals, most likely from your search history (if you’ve turned it on of course). On the side of retailers, promotions and deals that are uploaded in the Merchant Center will still show up in the results whether or not they advertise on Google.

Google has also been beta-testing the ability to shop when you’re watching a livestream on YouTube but previously, it was only for videos on demand. Now they’re testing it out on livestreams as well. While you’re watching a product demo or store livestream, you’ll be able to browse and shop the featured products without interrupting your viewing. They’ve seen how livestream shopping is a major thing in China now and they’re hoping this can be replicated in the U.S as well.

These Google Search and Shopping features are currently exclusive for those in the U.S only. There’s no word yet if they will eventually expand to other countries and territories as well.