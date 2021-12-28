When you’re driving to an unfamiliar location and you need to rely on your navigation app to get there, it will be highly inconvenient if the app you’re using keeps crashing on you. For some users of Google Maps on Android Auto, this is what keeps happening to them. The app will close and then relaunch every 5 or 10 minutes without any reason. While it seems to be affecting a few users only, there doesn’t seem to be a solution to this problem and no word yet from Google as well.

Auto Evolution reports that there have been a few users on Google’s forums saying that the Google Maps app on their Android Auto keeps relaunching. This seems to be happening on both wired and wireless connections so it cannot be blamed on faulty cable connections or intermittent WiFi. And the fact that it happens every 5 or 10 minutes it must be a bug affecting the app or the platform, most likely from the last update.

The thread on the forum seems to indicate that there are only a few users affected by this problem. The video posted capturing the app relaunching seems to be from a wired device so some were saying it may be a bad cable connection. But there are also users saying that they are using wireless so the issue may really be with the app and not any cable issue. if you are relying on Maps to get you to where you’re going this is a pretty inconvenient problem.

So far there doesn’t seem to be a workaround for this problem. Some users have of course tried the phone reset default solution but it doesn’t seem to solve the issue. There was even one person who got their phone replaced but the relaunch still happens so it’s not connected to the device itself. So the best thing to do is to not do anything extreme and either just use a different navigation app while there’s still no fix.

As for Google, it’s likely this hasn’t gotten to them as they have not yet acknowledged the issue. When they do, the standard answer will probably be they’re looking into it and will be working on a bug fix.