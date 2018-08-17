A few days ago, we shared with you the fact that Google still tracks you even when you turn off Location History. We haven’t been reading the fine print but, who does, anyway. Now the tech giant has made some changes to the description on its website, explaining how the Location History setting actually works. Believe it or not, Google still tracks your location even when you’ve disabled the settings. That is more than annoying because we value privacy and security and Google is making things harder for us to remain private.

Well, it’s not really easy because we live in this digital day and age. Most products and services are accessible or are connected to some sort of virtual or cyber system. The Internet has changed the way we live but with a price.

The tech giant is making an important change. The Location History page now reads:



“This setting does not affect other location services on your device.” It also acknowledges that “some location data may be saved as part of your activity on other services, like Search and Maps.”

Before, the page read “the places you go are no longer stored” but now, we see there’s an emphasis on “some”. So maybe not all are turned off but some stuff may still be saved.

Google stores user location gathered by Google Maps or Google Searches. We’re not really against those things because they help some users but Google needs to tell the truth all the time. No sugarcoating, please.

The company hasn’t really addressed the issue but the change in the statement is a first step. Misrepresentation is the enemy of consumers so we’re crossing our fingers Google and other tech companies learn their lesson.

VIA: APNews