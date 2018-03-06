Google Lens is a tool that Google launched last year, but it has only been available for Pixel users. But now they are finally rolling it out to other users, specifically those who have Google Photos installed in their Android devices. This is the first major expansion of the tool but is only limited to the Photos app and not to the Google Assistant which Pixel users can actually use. Lens is not an indispensable tool, but can be useful at times and hopefully will get more features as it continues to roll out.

If you forgot or are not familiar with what Google Lens is all about, it’s an app or a built-in tool that lets you scan real world images and then gives you information about it. For example, you’re in an unfamiliar place and want to know more about a landmark in front of you, just open your Lens on Google Photos and it will give you what you need to know. It can also create contacts from business cards that you scan through the Lens.

You can of course do those other things through other apps, but Google is hoping that you prefer to have it accessible on your Photos app and maybe soon, on your Google Assistant. Some flagships from Samsung, LG, Huawei, Motorola, Sony, and Nokia will also have it on their Google Assistant soon, just like with what Pixel phones already have.

To be able to access Lens on your Google Photos, you need to update it to the latest version. However, the rollout is gradual, so just be patient if it isn’t there yet.

SOURCE: Google