True to their promise at the Mobile World Congress earlier this month, Google Lens is expanding to more devices not just through Google Photos (which Android users should have by now) but even through the camera-based experience. Now you’ll be able to see the latter on Samsung premium devices, specifically the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, and the Galaxy Note 8. And even though those devices already have Bixby of course, if you would prefer to experiment with Google’s camera-based digital assistant.

If you have no idea how to use Google Lens, you just open your Google Assistant and if you own any of the devices mentioned above, you’ll now see the Google Lens logo in the bottom right corner. When you tap it, it will open a camera UI and then you tap on the item that you want more information on. It will then give you links that you can go to either to buy the item or to learn more about it. It can recognize things like landmarks, monuments, books, and yes, even hamburgers.

If you wonder what you can use Google Lens for, aside from getting information about whatever you’re pointing your camera at, you can easily add business cards to your contacts so you don’t have to manually input them. If you’re in an unfamiliar place, just point it to a landmark and you can figure out where you are and get more information about the place as well. And if you need to know where to buy an item anywhere near you, you can find out if Lens recognizes it.

Some users are already seeing the camera-based Google Lens on their devices but if you don’t have it yet, you may have to enroll in the Google App Beta or just wait for it to arrive to your Google Assistant.

