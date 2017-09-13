The past few days have been hard for those people affected by the Hurricane Irma but humanity is resilient. They only need time to recover coupled with resources given by helpful and generous souls. It’s not just Florida that was affected. Several communities in the Southeastern United States and the Carribean were also impacted. You see it in the news: people need to rebuild their lives.

Like after the Hurricane Sandy 15 years ago, we see big companies and brands in the US beginning to launch efforts to help. Google is on top with a new campaign to offer relief and support recovery efforts. The tech giant has pledged $5 million hurricane relief. It will even match up to $1 million in donations to support the American Red Cross, UNICEF, and the Catholic Relief Service for help sent through Google.org/irma-relief.

Google will be giving donations to these three organizations that are responding to the victims in the affected areas. Catholic Relief Services responds to most in the Caribbean while UNICEF supports over 2.8 million children and families also in the Caribbean. The American Red Cross helps those in Puerto Rico, Southeastern United States, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Google.org has already received about $3 million in total donations for the victims of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. From public donations and Google employees, the company has also raised another $2 million.

Google’s Crisis Response team also launched the SOS Alert in Search for the Caribbean, Florida and Georgia in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. Related searches for the hurricane will show results including crisis maps in both English and Spanish, emergency information contacts and information on power outages.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)