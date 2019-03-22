Google’s journey into darkness continues. Well, what we mean of course is that they’re continually introducing dark modes to their various apps. The latest one that may actually get this option is note-taking app Google Keep. The folks over at 9 to 5 Google have done a teardown of the latest Google Keep APK and it seems that there is a reference to “enable dark mode” in the strings so we may see this option arrive soon, hopefully in the next update.

However, if you’re thinking that the whole app will be darkened, you may be disappointed. Or this APK may still be in an early stage and so this is still not the final update. But in any case, the only thing that will be darkened once you enable the dark mode is the search bar and the “Take a note” section at the bottom of the screen. The text and icons in those sections are more of a dark gray rather than actual black.

The rest of the app’s interface, including the note cards, are still very much bright, which may actually defeat the purpose of having a dark mode. Hopefully, this is just the initial stage of this update and they may still be finishing some of the aspects of the mode which will come out in the final update.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting to see if Android Q will actually bring a system-wide dark mode to your Android device. Even so, Google has been working on having a darker option for its various apps including Messages, Chrome, Google Assistant, etc. We’re looking forward to seeing what else can be darkened to save our eyes and save our batteries as well.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google