If you’re using Google Keep to just save notes on the go, then you’re probably missing out on some of its other functionalities. Some people have used it for more than just note-taking but have actually made it part of their productivity hacks or even their journaling process. Some folks over at Reddit have shared some ways you can use it, including listing down movies and TV shows, and even a way to “force” your Google Assistant to use Keep for your shopping list.

Reddit user Cabbage-Guy shared that if you named your list appropriately, Google Keep can actually help you finish your list faster by auto-completing movies or TV shows that you’re adding to your list. It should be titled “Movies” or “TV shows” for it to work. If you didn’t know it yet, the app is actually a good way to make lists, whether it’s to-do, a bucket list, your goals for this year, or whatever else you want to list out. You can add pictures and links on the list too to make it more visual and to link to your sources or resources.

Another one shared in a subreddit how to make your Google Assistant add stuff to your shopping list on Google Keep. It used to be the default app to save things you need to buy but then it moved it to Google Home and Google Express apps. But apparently, if you add the “or else” phrase, it will then go to Keep directly. For example, if you say “Ok Google, add milk to my shopping list or else…” it will add it to your Shopping List in Keep. However, this seems to only work for Assistant and not for Google Home.

There are other ways you can use Keep to make your life easier, like transcribing text from a physical book, listening to the correct pronunciations of words, and even project management for simple tasks. There are tons of Google Keep hacks out there if you just do a lot of Googling.

SOURCE: Reddit