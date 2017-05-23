Last year, Google revealed that it was working on a new product called Jamboard, which is basically a digital white board where you can save all that you’ve written there automatically on the cloud. And then just a few months ago, they were already piloting the product with some companies, so we knew they were pretty serious about it. Now comes the announcement that it is finally available for purchase, although the price tag may cause some to have second thoughts about doing so.

In case you need a refresher on what the Jamboard actually is, it’s Google’s first ever cloud-first whiteboard. It has a 4K display board with touchscreen capabilities and lets you write, illustrate, and collaborate with your team wherever they may be. Everything that’s drawn and written there will automatically be saved to your G Suite cloud so that you can access it anytime and from whatever device you’ve given access to your documents. And of course you need to be on a G Suite plan to access files from your Drive.

During the testing phase with companies like Whirlpool, Pinterest, and Dow Jones, the companies agreed that the digital whiteboard helped establish better collaboration among team members. They were also able to give suggestions that Google was able to implement, like better range for secure Wi-Fi network configurations and the importance of high-speed touch in a product like this.

The Jamboard is finally available for purchase and you can even choose from three colors: cobalt blue, carmine red, and graphite gray. When you buy one, it already comes with two styluses, an eraser, and even a wall mount. The catch of course is that it costs $4,999. And you also need to pay a $600 annual management and support fee. But if you buy it before September 2017, you get $300 off that management fee for the first year and a discount on the rolling stand.

