Google is venturing into many areas to ensure that our lives are easier and more convenient. Aside from being the search giant, Google has expanded beyond the web into other digital services then actual hardware like Nexus phones, Pixel devices, Chromebooks, and Google Home among others. There are numerous apps from the company that have all become useful for most people and businesses.

The latest app for our busy lifestyle is this Areo. It’s an app focused on home services and delivery that is now live in India—specifically Mumbai and Bangalore. App brings the best food and services straight to your door. Too lazy to go out for dinner? Check Areo for food delivery from various restaurants. Need a plumber or electrician? Check Areo, book, and pay right away if you want.

You can order right on the app for faster and more secure checkout. You can also easily search for the things or services you need. You can even set the time and schedule on your own within the app.

If you think there are too many choices and making a decision can be a challenge, just read on the user reviews and see what others are saying about a restaurant or service. This way, you can be informed which one offers value for money.

Download Areo from the Google Play Store