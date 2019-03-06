When you’re looking for a product that you want to buy, you probably go to Google to search for where the best place is to get it either online or offline. If that product is a more visual one, like clothes or accessories or furniture or bags, then you probably go to Google Images to look for different styles or variants. So now Google is of course going to monetize that as they are now introducing shoppable ads in Google Images.

Previously, they already had shopping ads on Google Images but this time, you get shoppable ads, a format that lets advertisers highlight multiple products within your sponsored ad among Google images search results. Currently, they are still testing it out with a small percentage of retailers so you probably may not see it just yet, unless you’re part of that small random test group.

When you’re looking for home office ideas on Google Images, you’ll be able to hover over sponsored products in the image results and see the price, brand, and other info you may need to make a decision. This is especially useful if there are various items in one image as you can see the tag on the various products as long as they’re sponsored by the advertiser. More categories and more retailers will be added as the program expands soon.

Advertisers can also use the Showcase Shopping ads now on Google Images which lets them present their brand and products in a more visual manner, through imagery, descriptions, and relevant promotions. Google is also expanding their Merchant Center and lets retailers give product data without being charged so that the information can be shown to potential shoppers.

