Perhaps next to the CES in Las Vegas and the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona that happen every year, the Google I/O Conference is another big event to anticipate for. The whole Android community looks forward to May each year because it is when the tech giant makes important announcements and teases what it has in store not just for the mobile market but for the world with its new product and service offerings. We’ve started covering the Google I/O since the first Input/Output conference back in 2008.

Google has made its first announcement about the Google I/O 2020. It’s happening on May 12 to 14 according to a tweet by CEO Sundar Pichai. The executive said the ‘cosmos aligned’ for #GoogleIO. The conference will once again be held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Cosmos aligned. We'll be back at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View for this year's #GoogleIO on May 12-14! pic.twitter.com/3bZqriaoi1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) January 24, 2020

Google has introduced the ‘Collaboration of the Cosmos’ puzzle game earlier with a note that said: “The intergalactic satellite network powering this signal board is down. Only by working collectively will we restore the signal to reveal a special message for all the galaxy to see.”

It was one intriguing message but all six puzzles have been solved already. The result? IO20 May 12–13–14.

No information on ticketing has been released yet but Google is expected to release more details in the coming weeks. The Google I/O event is about four months from today so you still have plenty of time to plan for your trip. We’ll be there.