It’s taking Google a while to migrate all of the features from the Nest app to Google Home, the latter of which is trying to become your one-stop-shop for all your smart home and Google Assistant-enabled devices. It’s understandable given all the complexities that go into that and they’re slowly getting there. In the latest version of the Home app, we’re seeing some Nest Hello doorbell controls that may be coming soon. In particular, we can expect Quiet Time and Quick Responses to soon be added on the Google Home app.

XDA Developers did an APK Teardown of the latest version of the Google Home app, version 2.40.1.10. They saw new strings that indicate new features to be added to the app soon, probably with the next update. Quiet Time and Quick Responses are expected to be added to the Home app and will be seen at the bottom of the smart doorbell Nest Hello’s live video feed. Of course since this is a teardown, these things don’t always make it to the live build.

But since Google is migrating Nest functionalities to the Google Home app, this will most likely make an appearance. Quiet Time gives you the ability to mute indoor chime and visitor announcements either for 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours, or 3 hours. Currently you can see it on the Nest app and you can activate it by tapping on the doorbell’s video feed and then tapping the Quiet Time button in the bottom right corner.

Meanwhile, Quick Responses will let you play a pre-recorded voice message when someone rings your doorbell and you can’t answer in person or something. The messages include “You can leave it”, “We’ll be right there”, or “No one can come to the door”. You can choose what message you want Nest Hello to say in the notification that will appear on your phone when someone rings the doorbell. Messages can’t be customized though. If the update rolls out to the Home app, you’ll be able to choose from there rather than just the notification the Nest app sends.

XDA Developers managed to surface these two features but they are not live yet in the latest version of the Google Home app. We’ll have to wait for a server-side update if they do release it later on in a stable build.