We know Google Home definitely has a big potential in the smart speaker game. It currently rivals the Amazon Echo but Google’s has an edge because the Google Assistant has a bigger database of knowledge and information. Thanks to Google being the top search engine as the Google Assistant is able to answer more questions more accurately than its contemporaries. However, Amazon’s Echo and Alexa have currently more integrations with other products and services being the first to be released. There’s also the fact that several Amazon accounts can be used on one Echo device.

Alexa allows multiple users within one household. This is something Google Home and Google Assistant are not able to do but it appears the tech giant is working on multi-user support as sighted by one Google Home user. A certain Owen (@ow) on Twitter shared that Google Home “just got multi user support”. He even shared a screenshot where he discovered the news.

Google is rolling out an update for the Google Home app. A new card for multiple users has been added. There’s not much you can do about it but it tells the public multi-user support will be available soon. There’s no mention how many users can be supported on one device or how switching of accounts will happen but at least it’s there .

We’ll wait for an official announcement from Google about this new multiple user support. Cross your fingers.

VIA: Owen, SlashGear