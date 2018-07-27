One of the most convenient things that Google Assistant can do for you on Google Home is that it can set up customized routines. You don’t need to say different commands when it’s a series of actions that you want to trigger. Now they’re adding another layer to this feature by rolling out scheduled routines.

Setting it up is actually pretty… well, routine. Go to your Google Home settings then go to Routines. Tap on the + button to create a routine and then you’ll see an option schedule the time and date when you want it to run.

If you have multiple Google Home units at your house, you will have to choose which one should execute the routine. Once the routine is done, you’ll receive visual notification on your phone and an audio acknowledgment on your smart speaker.

For example, you can Set up a routine that would turn on your lights and start playing a certain playlist at 7 am every morning as a signal that you need to get up. Or you turn off the Tv and dim the lights to let the kids know it’s time for bed every 8PM.

Unfortunately, if you live outside the US, this feature will not be available for you just yet. It may roll out soon, but there is no confirmation yet as to when or if this will happen.

VIA: Reddit