Some would read the headline and say “The robot/AI uprising will definitely come soon!” while some would think “Yey, my life just got even easier!”. It really depends on how you look at smart appliances and AI technology. But in any case, it looks like it’s here to stay or at least expand. Google Home can now directly control not just your lights, thermostats, and security cameras but you can now add washers, dryers, robot vacuums, and dishwashers.

Previously, you can actually get your Google Home to control them as well, but you had to go through another service to do so. Their language was also different and specific, unlike the natural language processing that Google uses. You had to say something like, “Ok Google, ask serviceX to do an action.” But now, the companies can directly integrate their appliances to Google’s smart speaker, just like they did with their lights and thermostats and security cameras.

You can let Home start, stop, and pause all of the above mentioned appliances. You can also dock the robot vacuum if you’re done with it, and check the run cycle of things like your washer, dryer, and dishwasher. And you can do all of these without having to lift a finger and just through your Google Assistant running on Google Home. Assistant also can now activate and deactivate scenes, although there aren’t many details about it yet.

Samsung is the first OEM that is using the direct control of Google Home by connecting their appliances. Now we wait for other brands like LG and GE to do the same.

VIA: Android Police