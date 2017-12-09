Raise your hand if you’ve experienced this scenario. It’s cold as heck outside and so while you’re still in the comfort of your home, you put on all your warm clothes before braving the outdoors. Suddenly, you forgot that you didn’t know the directions to the place you’re going to so you have to open it up on your smartphone and so you have to remove your gloves and all that. Well now if you have a Google Home smart speaker and a Pixel device, all you need to do is utter one command and you’re good to go.

The @madebygoogle account tweeted out that you can now send directions to your Pixel device if you’re about to leave the house and you’re all bundled up. That way, you can just go out of the house, get into your car and tell your Google Assistant to load the directions and drive off. It’s as simple as that, but also previously complicated before it had this function. So now you just have to be able to properly sync your speaker and your phone so this will run smoothly. Some users say though that it’s not as smooth as expected, so there are probably bugs and kinks that need to be worked out.

A few months ago, Google Home actually got a feature that lets you send the search results from the speaker to your connected smartphone. This includes calendar information, shopping list, weather, movies, lists, translation, news, etc. But the list did not include directions or a connection to Google Maps. Now, if you update your Google Home software, you’ll be able to send those much-needed directions.

Google Home can now send directions straight to your Pixel, hands-free. Perfect when you’re wrapped up and ready to roll. pic.twitter.com/r2sFMhfZOe — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) December 7, 2017

As we said, the initial rollout is still experiencing some issues for some of the users, so we can probably expect some more updates until it becomes stable.

SOURCE: Google