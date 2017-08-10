During the Google I/O Conference last May, they kind of revealed the roadmap to the global rollout of Google Home, their smart speaker powered by the voice activated Google Assistant. Since then, we’ve seen it launch in Australia, Canada, and France, aside from the US and the UK where it was already available. They also promised Germany and Japan this summer, and now one of those has been fulfilled. Right on schedule, Google Home is now available in Germany for €149.

The smart home speaker market seems to be the “it girl” of the tech industry right now, with Amazon leading the pack with its various Echo devices and Apple’s “Siri speaker” Homepod expected to be released in December. Google Home is slowly gaining ground as well, although the rollout to various countries and region is hindered by language and other technical factors that takes longer for them to actually make it available as widely as possible.

But good news for Germany as they become only the second non-English speaking country where the Google Home is available. They will enjoy the same things that everyone who has the smart speaker is enjoying, like asking it questions through Google Assistant, in both English and German of course. You can also cue it to play music simply by saying “Ok Google, play ________” and your default music streaming service will do so. You can hook it up with other partners and services like Netflix, Philips Hue, Wemo, etc.

You can get the Google Home through the Google Store in Germany for €149, slightly less expensive than the Amazon Echo which launched in the country last year with a €179.99 price tag.

SOURCE: Google