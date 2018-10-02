The Google Home Mini is considered one of the if not the best selling smart speaker in the world, is feeling a bit blue. Don’t worry, it’s not because it’s having problems or anything but it’s because Google is releasing a new color variant for the tiny device. Instead of just plain blue though, they decided to call it Aqua so it sounds cooler. This is the first new color that they are bringing to users since they launched the Home Mini a year ago.

When the Google Home Mini was launched almost exactly a year ago, it was available in three colors: dark grey or Charcoal, a lighter grey or Chalk, and the more “adventurous” pinkish orange one called Coral. They’ve finally decided to add a bit more color by adding the color associated with “ocean waves, the bright sky, sapphires” and calling it the Aqua Mini.

It’s made of the same material as the original colors available and you can either make it blend into your home decor if you don’t want it to be that distinct or if your house aesthetic is a bit more neutral, you can have it stand out. Basically, this is for those who want Google’s smallest smart speaker but you prefer to have a bit more color in your accessories.

Aside from the color, it’s still the same ole Google Home Mini and the Google Assistant that comes with it that we’ve known based on its one year of existence. You can use two languages when talking to your digital assistant and you can interchange them. You can stream music from your favorite service like Spotify and YouTube Music. You can also share a message to the entire house with the Broadcast feature if you have more than one smart speaker.

The Google Home Mini Aqua will be available from the Google Store and Walmart online on October 29 and it will cost you the same as the earlier versions, which is $50.

SOURCE: Google