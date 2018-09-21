Smart speakers are still a growing segment in the device market and in a report from Strategy Analytics, this second quarter of 2018 saw 11.7 million units shipped globally. And according to their numbers, it seems that the Google Home Mini was the most bought smart speaker during this period. While the HomePod from Apple wasn’t even in the Top 5, in terms of revenue, it was number one of course, given how much it costs to get one unit.

According to latest report from Strategy Analytics, the Google Home Mini had 20% share of the market, shipping out 2.3 million units during the second quarter of 2018. The Amazon Echo Dot was a close second, shipping out 2.2 million units while the bigger version, the Amazon Echo is in 3rd with 1.4 units sold and 12% share amongst the other smart speakers.

The Alibaba Tmall Genie, which is probably only really popular in China, still managed to make it to 4th place while Google Home was in 5th with around 800k units shipped. The rest of the total market comprised 36% of the entire smart speaker category and totaled around 4.3 million units shipped.

It’s not surprising that Amazon and Google dominated the market in terms of items shipped because of their low and affordable price. So while they did get a combined 38% of the market, they only had 17% in terms of revenue. Apple meanwhile focused on the high-end segment, so while they only had a 6% market share, they are the market leader with 16% when it comes to market value.

You can expect the market to get bigger as other brands like Samsung and Bose to go launch their own smart speakers. The price range and options for the consumers will also continue to grow so expect brands to get more competitive as they try to get a fair share of the market while it’s still hot.

SOURCE: Strategy Analytics