October 9 can’t come any sooner for fans of Google hardware as we expect that more than just the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be announced that day. One of the rumored products that will be unveiled that day is the Google Home Hub, their own smart display that will be similar to the previously released ones like JBL’s Link View and Lenovo’s Smart Display. A new leaked image now shows that there may be a charcoal version of the device that will come out.

The leaked image doesn’t say much about the device except to show that the rear of the device and the frame, as well as the base and stand will be in charcoal. But the front plate may just be white, just like the previous Chalk version that was leaked. The power cable in the image is also white so this may very well be the case. The slant may also give viewers a more natural viewing angle although it doesn’t look to be that adjustable so we don’t know how comfortable it will be eventually.

Previous leaked documents show that it will have a 7-inch LCD panel and will have full-range speakers and far-field microphones since of course this will be a device that will be hugely reliant on Google Assistant. It needs to be able to have good listening and feedback capabilities. It should be able to let you watch videos, stream music, and connect to and control other smart devices in your house.

However, if you think you’ll be able to do your video calls through the device, rumor has it that you won’t. Despite both the JBL and Lenovo smart displays having the capability to do so, Google Duo will reportedly not be available in the Google Home Hub, specifically because it doesn’t have a camera.

We cant see from the leaked image if there really is none, so we’ll have to wait until the official announcement is made on October 9. It would be weird if it really doesn’t have a camera and can’t make voice calls, but at least it would be less intrusive.

VIA: Android Headlines