The Google Home smart speaker has been servicing any techie’s household since late 2016. The device has received several updates, enhancements, and integrations already and we can expect more in the future. It’s been getting positive reviews so far but there are still minor issues that need to be fixed like it’s giving the incorrect time zone especially to those living in Arizona.

Asking the Google Assistant for the time in Arizona will give the correct time. That should be enough but unfortunately, from the wrong time zone. Google gives the East Coast time instead of Mountain Time Zone. Several users have reported the problem but Google hasn’t released any fix yet.

No one seems to have done a proper hack either. The trick is to just subtract three from the given time or just ask for the time on the East Coast. We don’t think this problem is present in other states or in the hardware itself. We believe the settings or software just needs to be adjusted but as to how we have no idea.

The same happens when Google Assistant is asked on the smartphone. Some users have reported getting the wrong time zone as well. We don’t believe Google thinks Arizona is on the East Coast because you know, Google knows everything. We’re looking forward to an official fix for this issue as the search giant has started working on an update. We’ll see.

VIA: SlashGear