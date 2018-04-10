If you’re heading to the Coachella Valley from April 13-15 to take part in what is becoming an American cultural tradition, you probably want to be as prepared as you can, musically and logistically. And if you have a Google Home smart speaker or a Google Assistant-supported device, all these information is even more accessible with a single voice command. “Hey Google, talk to Coachella” brings you everything you need to know about one of the most popular music festivals in the world.

While you probably already know all the main headliners at Coachella, like Beyonce, The Weekend, War on Drugs, alt-J, etc, you would still want to discover new artists that you can check out before the main performances. Google will bring you playlists and recommended artists on your speakers and smartphones so you’ll be updated with the 2018 line-up. And once they’ve announced the final set times, you’ll be able to create your own festival schedule with the Coachooser app. You can just ask Google Assistant what time a specific artist is playing then add them to your app.

You can also ask your Google Assistant all the FAQs about Coachella, like performance times, travel info, things you can and cannot bring to the festival, and other things you may want to prepare for. If you also want to have some random, probably useless trivia about the past festivals, then play the trivia game on your Google Home device. Those who can’t make it to California can still catch not just the performances on the YouTube channel, but also backstage interviews with the artists.

You can enjoy this virtual Coachella experience on your Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, or any device that supports Google Assistant. You can also enjoy it virtually if you have a Google Cardboard or Daydream View with the VR180 livestream and feel like you’re actually there.

SOURCE: Google