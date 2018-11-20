Anytime someone turns 90, it’s a cause for celebration, even if that said someone is an animated rodent. Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 90th anniversary this year and Google wants you to celebrate with them as well by introducing new treats that you can enjoy both online and offline.

If you live in New York or will be visiting anytime soon, you can visit the Mickey: The True Original Exhibition that will run until February 10. It explores the impact that Walt Disney’s titular character has made on arts and various creative forms. But if you can’t make it to NYC before then, there is also an interactive experience that you can explore in your own living room if you have a Google Home Mini.

Just tell your Google Assistant, “Hey Google, play Mickey’s Game Show” and you and your friends can play a trivia game by teaming up with Mickey’s other friends, Minnie, Daisy, Donald, or Goofy. Or if you want to play a game with Mickey himself, just say “Hey Google, play Mickey Mouse Adventure.”

You can also make your Google Home Mini into a little Mickey-looking accessory. Otterbox has made a custom base accessory that you can clip onto your speaker. If you have kids and want to read along some Disney books, there are certain Little Golden Books that will play sound effects and even have musical background through the Read Along feature. Just say, “Hey Google, let’s read along with Disney.” Basically, you have a lot of ways to enjoy Mickey-related treats if you have Google smart speakers in your house.

