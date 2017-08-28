The list of video streaming apps that you can “control” through smart speaker Google Home isn’t that long, but at least now, you can add two more items there. The Google Home support page has now been updated and you will see CBS All Access and CWTV among the apps supported that you can use with the speaker. You will be able to tell it to play the latest episode of your favorite shows from the networks’ own streaming services.

The only caveat though is that you also need to have Chromecast or a TV with Chromecast built-in to be able to use Google Home and the Google Assistant as your controller or pseudo-remote. For CBS All Access, you don’t even need to have a subscription to be able to stream their episodes, although you will of course have limited content and even ads during the episodes. For the CWTV, you will only be able to play the current episode but you can’t command Google Home to play next or previous episode. That may just be a glitch and can be fixed thorough an update.

To link your subscription to either CBS All Access or CWTV, you will have to open the Google Home app from your mobile device and then go to the Photos and Videos section to link your accounts. Of course you’d have to sign in to each service and if you decide later on to not use Google Home for these, you can just unlink it.

Google said the update to include the two video streaming sites is still gradually rolling out, so if you don’t see it yet, just wait a little while longer. In the meantime, you can watch YouTube and Netflix while controlling it with your Google Home.

SOURCE: Google