A lot of people use spring to develop healthier and more productive habits, probably in preparation for summer and the rest of the year. Google is now offering its Google Home devices and of course its Google Assistant to help you get into the groove that you need for your wellness goals and other habits that you want to kick-off this spring. You’ll be able to do these things through voice commands on your Google Home Hub, Mini, or Max.

Google now lets you use your Gentle Sleep & Wake features to add Philip Hue smart lights to the routine that you’ll set. You can program it to turn on or off over 30 minutes, depending on whether you want to wake up or fall asleep. For example, the Gentle Wake Up can pair your alarm clock with a gradual brightening of sunlight while Sleep my lights will start dimming your lights so you can start getting sleepy. This feature is only available though in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and India, and only in English.

There are however other features that you can use to get you in the right wellness zone. You can try out meditation or sleep exercises by saying “Hey Google, tell Headspace I’m ready for bed” or “Hey Google, I want to meditate”. You’ll get recommendations to start off your meditation or your sleeping. You can also save healthy recipes on your “My Cookbook” to try out for later, if you have the Google Home Hub smart display. But you can still use voice commands to search for recipes on your other Google Home devices.

There are several commands you can give your Google Home to help you get some exercise. You can set alarms to get you to work out, play your workout playlist to motivate you to move, cast workout videos from YouTube to your TV, etc. And of course if you have Google Home Hub, then you can play your workout videos directly there.

For mental workouts, you can ask your Google Home to read you your audiobook (which you purchased from Google Play) and it will pick up where you left off. If you’re trying to fall asleep at night, you can also say “Hey Google, stop playing in 20 minutes” so you still get your target 20 minutes of reading every day.