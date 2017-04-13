Planning trips, whether for personal reasons or for business can both be exciting and taxing (sometimes at the same time). If you’re busy doing other things and Google Home is just there, waiting to help you out, you can now get it to help you plan your next trip. Just by using the trigger words “Ok Google” or “Hey Google”, you can now find out the latest flight prices and have your digital assistant track your target place or country, and even inform you what are the things you can do there when you finally travel.

First off, you would need to turn on your Personal results in Google Home to get information on your already existing flights. You would have to sign in to the same Google account that you used to set up your Google Home, and therefore your Google Assistant. Now you can use the digital voice assistant to ask questions like, “How much are flights to _______?” or to give it a direct command like “Find me a flight to _________”. You can get as specific as you can with dates or times or schedules.

If you already have some flights saved in your email, then you will also be able to use Google Assistant to track it and ask questions like “When is my upcoming flight?” or “Is my flight on time?” You can also even track multiple flights. And to prepare for your trip, you can ask Google Home for a list of fun things to do in wherever you are going.

The flight tracker is actually something that Google Flights can already do for you, but this time, you will be able to use voice commands to help you get information or make plans. However, you still can’t book through it and you’d have to use your computer or mobile browser to do so.

SOURCE: Google