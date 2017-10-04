Countdown has started again for Google’s grand reveal of the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Google Home Mini, Daydream View, and the Google PixelBook. We have numerous information about these devices so it’s only a matter of time before we confirm what we know. With the release of these new products, we can expect the corresponding apps will also be updated. First to receive an update is the Google Home app that is now being upgraded to version 1.25.81.13.

The update brings an enhanced interface and a much easier navigation for the users. The Discover and Browse categories have replaced the Watch, Listen, and Discover tabs you usually see at the bottom of the app screen. The card layout is back with additional cards.

Upon launching the app, you will see the Discover section that shows cards with tips. When you are casting using Netflix or YouTube for example, a card will appear showing the app and device you are currently using, as well as, the title of the video you are watching.

The Watch and Listen sections have been combined to what is now the Browse section. You will notice the search button has been moved to the bottom but now with tags that will be helpful for those who don’t know what to watch yet.

The Devices section now shows a list of cast-enabled devices that you have used or are currently using. The volume bar has been redesigned as well. Last but not the least, there is the Night Mode added to the Google Home app so you can set your preferences at different times. Use the Do Not Disturb to turn off notifications or block timers and alarms.

Download Google Home from the Google Play Store

VIA: Android Authority