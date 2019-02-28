The Google Home app was previously just something you used when setting up your device. But they eventually changed it into something resembling a smart home hub as you could connect and control things like smart lights and smart plugs and all other smart things that it supported. One thing missing though was the ability to change the colors of your various light bulbs. Thankfully they have now solved that issue so you don’t need to turn to other apps to do so.

Version 2.9 of the Google Home app now gives you a color menu for your lighting needs. You will see 42 different shades to choose from, from yellows to blues to oranges, to reds. And just like with the brightness controls, even if your smart lights are from different brands, you can adjust them through the app without having to go through the various brand apps.

However, since it’s still a relatively new feature, there isn’t much you can do with it for now. It is not that intuitive when it comes to tints and more specific color adjustments just yet. It also doesn’t show the current color that each bulb is set to so it’s hard if you want to change an individual bulb’s tone. But at least you now have to change the colors whenever you want to and from a single place.

Hopefully, Google will fine-tune this feature more and will also add even more things that you can do with the Google Home app as we move towards even more connected and smarter homes.

VIA: Android Police