Finding movies and TV shows to watch and music to listen to probably isn’t your main purpose for having the Google Home smart speaker, but it is probably one of the most used features. They have now updated the app that supports your devices to make it easier for you to find and maybe cast on a larger screen that pop culture content that you want to share with your loved ones. As they said, it doesn’t just look different, but it also has “new smarts” with this latest update.

The app itself has been given a make-over and you can now find the navigation buttons at the bottom, which is more intuitive as it is closer to your fingers. When you open it, you can also now find recommended content from your favorite streaming services. It makes it easier for you to open said apps, like Netflix, Spotify, Hulu, Google Play Music, etc. Recommended content is probably a combination of new videos or music and based on what kind of content you consume.

You will also be able to search not just by title but also by artist, category, genre, actor, etc so even if you’re having short-term memory loss on what that thing you’re looking for, hopefully, you remember some things about it. Movie trailers from the app can also now be cast to your TV screen and you can continue to use your smartphone for other things while watching the trailer on the bigger screen.

The controllers on the app have also been redesigned and so your viewing and listening experience will be more convenient and comfortable. You can even use Google Assistant to adjust the sound settings, including bass and treble, on your connected speakers, particularly Google Home. So update the app now to enjoy all these new things.

SOURCE: Google