Google Home is well-poised to become the ultimate smart home system. The tech giant is determined to beat Alexa and improve on Google Assistant by making the most of the smart speaker. As the Amazon’s Echo closest rival so far, Google Home somehow has more advantage because it’s from Google. The company certainly has access to a bigger database and its search engine is the best, giving the most relevant search results.

For the audiophiles, the smart speaker can be an effective companion because it knows your favorites and what you really want. With the Google Home app, you can make you playlist that will help you start the day. Be inspired to work by your fave times or simply prepare a list of the songs you want to play on your next party. Google Play Music has about 40 million songs in the gallery from various genres, eras, and artists from all over the world.

Google Home has been integrated with hundreds of other apps and media products so you won’t run out of new stuff to listen to if you’re the type who always explores. From the classic pick-me-upper songs to the popular songs today to bossa nova to rock or even podcasts from top speakers, you can find many interesting titles on Google Play Music right from the Google Home app.

The idea that there are millions of songs to enjoy is nice but it can be difficult to search for a specific playlist that will satisfy you. To make things easier, you will see a new Listen tab on the updated Google Home app. It is where you can see all your favorite music or playlist. It is also where you can see more personalized albums, playlists from other music apps, and ready-to-stream lists that have been curated for you.

You can discover more songs and playlist on other compatible audio and music apps plus more apps to download. The Google Home app has everything you need to be the ideal entertainment system. Feel free to cast songs to the speakers or cast movies of shows to your TV via streaming.

SOURCE: Google