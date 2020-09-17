Before a new smart speaker is revealed by Google, let us look into the Google Home system as the main mobile app has recently received an important feature. There is no major announcement from the tech giant but version 2.28 is now available on the Google Play Store. The latest update also gives a hint about some changes in Android TV. The app will still continue to be an important tool in how devices are controlled and how they interact with one another.

Google Home app 2.28 also brings improvements to routines. It also now comes home presence-sensing. The new feature takes advantage of AI smarts to know if people are present at home or not. It will look into the device activities to determine if someone is nearby.

The updated Google Home app also brings support for new activities that may be useful for setting up those Home and Away routines. This makes some smart home actions be triggered easily. A simple action like turning the lights on-off is a perfect example.

With this new feature and with more devices granting location permissions, the Google Home app will be more accurate in predicting when routines are supposed to start. You may also notice new notification categories that can be enabled or disabled for Calls & messages, Account updates, and People & devices.

Other additions include OnHub network management support, history of network speed test for the past 30 days, and even improvements to Google Meet. During video calls, you can invite other people from the Home feed. The release of the update is incremental but you can check out APK Mirror.