The last thing you would want is to have your account, even just your email address, broadcast to the whole world. What would be even worse is if that some of your pictures on your Google Photos account get displayed for anyone to see. This is apparently a nightmare that’s happening if you access your Vu Android TV. But Vu says it’s not exactly their fault but rather a bug on the Google Home app which Google says they’re working on now.

Some users were reporting that when they tried to access their Android TV though the Google Home app, they were able to see the linked accounts of various users of the platform. What’s even scarier is that the Google Photos of some users were shown on the Ambient Mode screensaver settings if you toggle them to show. The user reporting this was using a Vu TV but it may not be related to the device as it seems to be a Google problem.

Google says they’re currently looking at the problem but in the meantime, they have disabled casting through Google Assistant and even viewing Google Photos on Android TV devices. For its part, Vu says that it seems to be a bug on the Google Home app that’s causing this and not their device per se and so they are waiting on Google to fix this problem.

The user who initially reported this issue said that they restarted their Android TV device, they couldn’t access any Google Photos image anymore, including their own. This is probably part of that precaution that Google mentioned so we just have to wait until they are able to fix this bug and hopefully no account has been compromised while this was happening.

VIA: XDA Developers