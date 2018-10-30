We already featured something related last month when Google Home received the newest Disney Games for the kids and big kids. Today, both Google and Disney are sharing the good news that storytime will be more magical. Parents, brace yourselves because the kids will want to take over your Google Home with the latest additions. The smart home product line has been around for over two years but it’s only now the tech giant is rolling out more kid-friendly content that can be accessed by the whole family.

Storytime is one area in a parents’ lives that can be made easier. Not that we want out of the responsibility but it can be better. We told you about this back in April when we mentioned the Google Assistant can tell you stories from 3rd-party partners.

With Google Home, bedtime for the kids can be more fun and exciting. Start by saying, “Hey Google, let’s read along with Disney.” The smart assistant will then play music and sound effects as you read a book from Little Golden Books.

This setup allows you to enjoy the Google Home Mini and Little Golden Books at the same time. The Assistant listens to you so it can follow your pauses or where you are at the moment.

Select titles are available like the classics: Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Mickey Mouse and his Spaceship, Peter Pan, and The Three Little Pigs. The latest titles are also ready to be read aloud: Coco, Jack Jack Attack, Moana, and Toy Story 3. For Christmas, enjoy listening to Mickey’s Christmas Carol. More will be added before year-end.

These books will be up for purchase from Barnes & Noble, Target, and Walmart. Aside from Google Home, Disney will also add this feature to other smart displays and smart speakers with Google Assistant.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)