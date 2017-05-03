The dream of a smart, connected house is truly coming together as more and more devices and services are coming up with a way for you to control your house from just your smartphone and/or your voice commands. Google Home is one of those devices bringing everything (or almost everything) together in an ecosystem of connected devices. Now they are adding even more members to this family as they now support iHome, Leviton, Emberlight, and Samsung Artik Cloud connected devices.

The new supported devices may not be household (pun-nish intended) names, but for those who have products from these brands in their homes, this means that your Google Assistant will be able to make them work and you can do it from the comfort of wherever you are in the house. Emberlight makes smart light bulb sockets while iHome brings connected smart plugs in this case. Leviton also makes smart switches and outlets that you will now be able to connect to your Google Home.

Arktik Cloud is an Internet of Things platform from Samsung which connects several of their products, like Hue, WeMo, Kevo, etc. However, for this current update to Google’s connected speaker, only Legrand smart hubs are actually supported. So if you have any of these brands/products in your house, you only have to shout “Ok Google” to make them function.

You will be able to see these services on the Google Home app and set them up accordingly. Hopefully, more supported devices and platforms will be added later on so your home could be really connected.

VIA: Android Central